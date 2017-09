VTA offering free rides to cooling centers

SAN JOSE (KRON)– Santa Clara Valley Transportation (VTA) is offering free rides on the bus and light rail Saturday, for those who need to get to a cooling center.

Temperatures in San Jose have reached 105 degrees and surrounding areas are expected to reach 110 and 109.

According to VTA, all its vehicles are air conditioned and good places to seek shelter from the heat.

Cooling Center Locations in Santa Clara County

CAMPBELL

Campbell Community Center, 1 W. Campbell Ave., Campbell, CA 95008, Room E-44

Open Thursday, 8/31 to Sunday, 9/3, from 1 p.m. to 8 pm

CLOSED Monday for Labor Day holiday

CUPERTINO

Quinlan Community Center, 10185 N Stelling Road, Cupertino, CA 95014

Monday – Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday from 8 am to 9 pm

Saturday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

Sunday, from 10 am to 8 pm

Monday, from 10 am to 7 pm

Cupertino Senior

Friday from 8 am to 5pm

Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm

Sunday from 9 am to 8 pm

Monday from 10 am to 7pm

GILROY

Gilroy Library, 350 W 6th St, Gilroy, CA 95020

Monday – Wednesday 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Thursday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday CLOSED

Gilroy Compassion Center, 370 Tomkins Ct., Gilroy

Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

VMC South County Clinic, 7475 Camino Arroyo, Gilroy

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LOS GATOS

Los Gatos Library, 100 Villa Avenue. Los Gatos, CA 95030

Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday – Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

CLOSED Monday for Labor Day holiday

MILPITAS

Community Center, 457 E. Calaveras Blvd., Milpitas

Monday – Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Phone: 408-586-3210

Barbara Lee Senior Center, 40 N. Milpitas Blvd., Milpitas

Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Phone: 408-586-3400

Sports Center, 1325 E. Calaveras Blvd., Milpitas

Monday – Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Phone: 408-586-3225

MORGAN HILL

Centennial Recreation Center, 171 W. Edmundson Ave, Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Monday-Friday, 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday 6:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Open Labor Day holiday from 6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Phone: (408) 782-2128

Community and Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Street, Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Open Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

(408) 782-0008

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Mountain View Public Library, 585 Franklin St. Mountain View

Monday – Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Phone: (650) 903-6337

CLOSED Monday for Labor Day holiday

Police/Fire Station Lobby, 1000 Villa St., Mountain View (New location – Open Labor Day)

Monday – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SAN JOSE (Cooling Centers Open on Sunday, Sept. 3 and Labor Day, Sept. 4)

City of San Jose community centers – Roosevelt, Bascom, Seven Trees, Mayfair, Camden and Southside – will remain open until 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Sept. 2. They will also open their doors on Sunday, Sept. 3, and Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4 from 1-9 pm.

SANTA CLARA

Central Park Library, 2635 Homesteads Rd., (408) 615-2900

Monday – Thursday 10 am – 9 pm

Friday – Saturday 10 am – 6 pm

Sunday 1 pm – 5pm

Monday 1 pm – 5 pm (Open Labor Day)

City Hall Cafeteria, 1500 Warburton Ave., (408) 615-2220

Monday – Friday 8 am- 5 pm

Closed Saturday and Sunday

Community Recreation Center, 969 Kiely Blvd., (408) 615-3140

Monday – Thursday 8 am – 8 pm

Friday 8 am – 5 pm

Saturday 9 am – 12 pm

Sunday Closed

Northside Branch Library, 695 Moreland Way, (408) 615-5500

Monday – Tuesday 11 am – 8 pm

Wednesday – Saturday 10 am – 6 pm

Sunday Closed

Senior Center, 1303 Fremont St., (408) 615-3170

Monday – Thursday 8 am – 8 pm

Friday 7 am – 5 pm

Saturday 9 am – 12 pm

Sunday Closed

SARATOGA



Saratoga Library, 13650 Saratoga Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070

Phone: (408) 867-6126

SUNNYVALE (New Locations – added 8/31/17)

Sunnyvale Library, 665 W. Olive Ave., Sunnyvale

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am to 9 pm

Sunnyvale Senior Center, 550 E. Remington Dr., Sunnyvale Sunnyvale

Friday, 8 am to 6:30 pm

Saturday, 10 am to 2 pm