WATCH: Man arrested a year after wild ride captured on video

COVINGTON, GA (WFLA) – Georgia authorities arrested a reckless driver one year after he was filmed speeding down the interstate while hanging out of a car window.
In June of last year, a video surfaced of an unidentified man erratically driving a a Dodge Challenger on I-20 and it quickly went viral.
It took authorities over a year to identify the driver as 29-year-old Myron Hall of Dallas, Texas.
A warrant was issued for his arrest on August 23 and he was taken into custody the same day and charged with reckless driving, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- SAN FRANCISCO BREAKS ALL-TIME RECORD HIGH
- LIST OF BAY AREA CITIES THAT BROKE RECORD HIGHS
- MAN SUSPECTED OF BEATING KIDS WITH HAMMER
- SMOKE SEEN POURING FROM RUSSIAN CONSULATE IN SF
- VIDEO: NURSE CUFFED FOR REFUSING TO DRAW BLOOD
- THREE CHARGED WITH TORTURE OF 10-YEAR-OLD CHILD
- HOW TO HELP VICTIMS OF HURRICANE HARVEY