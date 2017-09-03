5th consecutive Bay Area Spare the Air Alert lands on Labor Day

Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Air District is issuing a Spare the Air Smog Alert for Labor Day on Monday, September 4.

This is the fifth consecutive alert this week.

A high-pressure ridge is over the region, leading to extremely hot, triple-digit temperatures inland and light, offshore winds. These conditions, coupled with smoke from Northern California and Oregon wildfires, are expected to cause unhealthy ozone levels in the East and South Bay regions.

The Air District has also issued a smoke advisory for the Labor Day weekend.

