California governor declares disaster over fire

LOS ANGELES (KRON)–California Gov. Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency for Los Angeles County after a wildfire burned homes and prompted mandatory evacuations amid a searing heat wave.
Brown’s emergency declaration Sunday comes after hundreds of residents fled their homes as flames came near foothill neighborhoods in Los Angeles, Burbank, and Glendale.
The La Tuna fire is the largest blaze the Los Angeles city area has ever seen. It has burned nearly 6,000 acres, destroyed three homes, and shut down a stretch of Highway 210.
The blaze is only 10-percent contained.
