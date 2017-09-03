Excessive heat leads to dip in attendance at Scottish games in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON (KRON)–Attendance was down at Pleasanton’s annual Scottish games over the weekend due to hot weather conditions.

The enticing spectacle has drawn thousands to the Alameda County Fairgrounds for the Scottish Highland Gathering & Games, but with temperatures surpassing 100 degrees, attendance was low.

KRON4’S Philipe Djegal reported that Alameda County paramedics were on standby and treated nearly a dozen people for heat exhaustion.

