Hurricane Harvey animals to arrive at Bay Area shelters

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Several Bay Area shelters are bringing in animals from Texas to help make room for pets that were lost in Hurricane Harvey.

The animals are expected to arrive around 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening.

A private jet donated by Charlie’s Acres in Sonoma took off from the Bay Area Sunday morning loaded with critical medicines, donated supplies, and empty kennels gathered by the rescues and Pet Food Express.

“Rescuers will pick up 70 dogs and cats from Austin and bring them for adoption in Northern California so Austin Pets Alive can focus on saving animals impacted by the hurricane and hopefully reunite them with their families,” a spokesperson said.

The roughly 50 dogs and 20 cats will be distributed to Muttville Senior Dog Rescue, Mad Dog Rescue, Milo Foundation, and the San Francisco SPCA.

These animals were already in shelters, ready to be adopted before the storm hit. By bringing them to the Bay Area, the Austin shelter has more space to take in pets found stranded in the floods, giving them a chance to go home to their owners.

Sherri Franklin, the founder of Mutville Senior Dog Rescue, said this about the chance to help Harvey animals:

“Muttville was so lucky to get this opportunity to help. Together we are taking as many animals as we can from the Austin shelter to make room for Houston animals in need. We, of course, are taking the senior dogs. In most places, they’re the hardest to find homes for, but the Bay Area has figured out how great they are, and we know they’ll get wonderful loving homes – and Texas shelters will have that much more capacity to deal with this devastation.”

