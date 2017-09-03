Italy police nab refugee as last suspect in beach gang rape

ROME (AP) — A Congolese asylum-hopeful who was rescued at sea and brought to Italy in 2015 was nabbed aboard a train by police early Sunday as the last of a gang of four young males suspected of raping a Polish tourist on a beach, beating her companion unconscious and raping a Peruvian woman barely an hour later in the same Italian resort town of Rimini, authorities said.

The man, identified as Guerlin Butungu, 20, was the only adult among the four suspects under arrest in the brutal case that triggered calls from Poland for the death penalty for the culprits and fueled already growing anti-migrant sentiment in Italy, where hundreds of thousands of asylum-seekers have been given shelter over the last few years after rescue at sea from migrant smugglers’ boats.

Rimini police Chief Maurizio Improta described Butungu’s arrest aboard a train passing through Rimini station. “The arrest this morning was doubly satisfying because putting the handcuffs on the fourth man were two women” police officers. “This symbolic gesture rendered justice to the victims of the violence,” he said.

Corriere della Sera daily reported that Butungu had a knife with him when captured. A few hours earlier, he had been spotted in a nearby Adriatic Sea resort town, Pesaro, as he rode a bicycle and then fled into a park. It said his cell phone use helped investigators to track him down on the train. Investigators were quoted as saying Butungu hoped to travel through Milan and then on to France to escape capture.

The three other suspects, all minors, were already in police custody Saturday night. Improta said two of them, Moroccan brothers, ages 15 and 17, who were born in Italy, went on their own to a police station after authorities released surveillance camera video showing images of the four.

“They couldn’t handle the weight any more of how violent and dramatic their deed was,” the police chief said.

The third suspect, a 16-year-old Nigerian, was detained by police in a nearby town Saturday night shortly after the two brothers began to talk to officers. All three minors were being held at a juvenile detention facility, until a judge rules over the next few days on whether to uphold their arrest.

Because they are minors, their names were not released.

Improta said with the arrest of the fourth suspect, “we consider the case closed.”

“All four of them were there that night,” Improta said, referring to the secluded stretch of beach where the Polish couple were assaulted in their last hours of their vacation.

The Peruvian woman, raped and beaten in some bushes along the side of a road running through Rimini, identified the suspects for authorities, police said.

Italian media said the Congolese man when rescued was initially taken to a migrant center on Italy’s Lampedusa island. The reports said authorities rejected his asylum bid but granted temporary permission to stay in Italy on humanitarian grounds.

