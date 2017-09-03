MISSING: Police searching for 65-year-old Daly City woman considered at-risk

DALY CITY (KRON)–Daly City police are searching for a 65-year-old at risk woman who was last seen early Sunday morning.
According to police, Carole Brittain was last seen between 8:15 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Sunday at a residential care facility near East Market Avenue.
At some point after, she left the building.
Brittain is at risk and may be lost and/or confused, officers said.
She is described as a white woman with blue eyes, gray hair and stands 5’6.”
Brittain was last seen wearing a green shirt (pictured above).
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- SAN FRANCISCO BREAKS ALL-TIME RECORD HIGH
- LIST OF BAY AREA CITIES THAT BROKE RECORD HIGHS
- MAN SUSPECTED OF BEATING KIDS WITH HAMMER
- SMOKE SEEN POURING FROM RUSSIAN CONSULATE IN SF
- VIDEO: NURSE CUFFED FOR REFUSING TO DRAW BLOOD
- THREE CHARGED WITH TORTURE OF 10-YEAR-OLD CHILD
- HOW TO HELP VICTIMS OF HURRICANE HARVEY