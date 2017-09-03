MISSING: Police searching for 65-year-old Daly City woman considered at-risk

DALY CITY (KRON)–Daly City police are searching for a 65-year-old at risk woman who was last seen early Sunday morning.

According to police, Carole Brittain was last seen between 8:15 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Sunday at a residential care facility near East Market Avenue.

At some point after, she left the building.

Brittain is at risk and may be lost and/or confused, officers said.

She is described as a white woman with blue eyes, gray hair and stands 5’6.”

Brittain was last seen wearing a green shirt (pictured above).

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES