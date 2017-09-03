PHOTOS: Smoke spews from Martinez refinery

MARTINEZ (KRON) — People in the East Bay are reporting thick, black smoke spewing from a Martinez refinery.

Just before 12:00 p.m. KRON4 received several calls from viewers who say they saw the smoke while driving through the area.

KRON4 has reached out to the refinery. Officials confirm there was some flaring, but gave no explanation for the dark plumes flowing from the chutes.

Martinez refinery on fire pic.twitter.com/DL1pWShVR7 — nbarrera (@nbarrera20) September 3, 2017

We are working on gathering more details.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

