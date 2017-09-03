Police: Knife-wielding man threatens BART passenger

OAKLAND (KRON) — Police have arrested a man for assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly threatened a BART passenger with a knife Saturday night, according to BART police.

Around 9:32 p.m. officers responded to multiple calls that a man was threatening another man with a knife on a Pittsburg/Bay Point-bound train.

Officers were waiting for the suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Jayeddy Davis of Burlingame, when the train arrived at West Oakland Station.

When they tried to approach Davis, he took off running, police said.

Eventually officers detained Davis and recovered a knife they say he was trying to discard.

Police later found that Davis had pushed the knife into the victim’s stomach while on the train, but the man was not injured.

Police also found that Davis was on active probation.

He was booked into Glenn Dyer Jail in Oakland and was issued a prohibition order.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES