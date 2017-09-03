State Sen. Scott Wiener issues statement on Trump’s decision to end DACA

By Published:
State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, left, talks with Sen. Holly Mitchell, D-Los Angeles, at the Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Wiener, and Sen. Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, introduced legislation on Thursday to add a non-binary gender option on state identifying documents including driver's licenses, birth certificates and identity cards.AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– California Senator Scott Wiener has responded to President Trump’s decision to end ‘Dreamers’ program.

Full Statement:

Trump’s decision to end DACA is truly cruel. Trump says he wants to deport criminals, yet he is seeking to deport young people who were brought here through no choice of their own. The President’s action is despicable and will hurt many law-abiding young people who are simple trying to make lives for themselves in the country they call home.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s