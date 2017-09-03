State Sen. Scott Wiener issues statement on Trump’s decision to end DACA

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– California Senator Scott Wiener has responded to President Trump’s decision to end ‘Dreamers’ program.

Full Statement:

Trump’s decision to end DACA is truly cruel. Trump says he wants to deport criminals, yet he is seeking to deport young people who were brought here through no choice of their own. The President’s action is despicable and will hurt many law-abiding young people who are simple trying to make lives for themselves in the country they call home.”