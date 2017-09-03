VIDEO: Canine keeps cool during Bay Area heat wave

VALLEJO (KRON)– A vicious heat wave swept across the Bay Area and residents aren’t the only ones trying to keep cool.
A viewer from Vallejo sent in video of her dog sprawled out on the couch with the air conditioner blowing directly on her.
The dog’s owner, Melissa Rau, told KRON4 News that her dog Bailey is anxiously waiting for Fall.
