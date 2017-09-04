49ers hope hire of Kyle Shanahan ends coaching carousel

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The San Francisco 49ers hope they are finally getting off the coaching carousel.

After Jim Harbaugh’s four-year tenure was followed by successive one-year stints for Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly, the 49ers believe they have found the coach to lead them through a necessary rebuild in Kyle Shanahan .

Shanahan and new general manager John Lynch were each given six-year contracts this offseason in a sign that San Francisco is committed to stability for a change. Though the 49ers know the process of going from two wins in 2016 back to Super Bowl contender won’t be a quick one.