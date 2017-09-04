Crews battling structure fire in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland firefighters are battling a structure fire Monday morning, according to fire officials.
Just before 6:30 a.m., officials reported that crews are fighting the flames in the 1500 block of 78th Ave.
The blaze is in the back of a single-story building, officials said.
They described the scene as a “heavy fire.”
No injuries or damages have been reported.
#workingfire 1500blk 78th Ave. Heavy fire from rear of single story bldg. E29,23,20,T7,BC3
— Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) September 4, 2017
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
