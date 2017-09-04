Crews battling structure fire in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland firefighters are battling a structure fire Monday morning, according to fire officials.

Just before 6:30 a.m., officials reported that crews are fighting the flames in the 1500 block of 78th Ave.

The blaze is in the back of a single-story building, officials said.

They described the scene as a “heavy fire.”

No injuries or damages have been reported.

