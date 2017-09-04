Police: Man cuffed after flashing kids in Concord neighborhood

By Published:
Courtesy Concord PD

CONCORD (KRON) —  A man is in custody after allegedly flashing children in a Concord neighborhood Sunday evening, according to Concord Police Department.

Around 8:00 p.m. a man called police after his children told him that a man exposed himself to them.

The man who called police told his kids to go back inside the house to safety.

That’s when he followed the suspect while still on the phone with a police dispatcher.

From a safe distance, police say he kept eyes on the suspect and updated police on his location.

Within three minutes, seven officers arrived on scene and arrested the suspect.

His identity has not been released.

