Raiders seek title for Oakland before move to Las Vegas

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) Soon after announcing plans to move to Las Vegas in 2020, many of the Raiders talked about the desire to give Oakland a Super Bowl title before the switch to Sin City.

With a young offensive core led by Derek Carr and Amari Cooper, last year’s Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack and the return to the NFL of local hero Marshawn Lynch after a one-year retirement, the Raiders are considered one of the top challengers to New England in the AFC after last year’s breakthrough 12-win season.

“You always want people saying good things around this time. But also we know that that’s only because of what happened last year. That’s not even this team,” Carr said. “We didn’t even beat Kansas City twice last year. So I don’t know why everyone is so excited.”