Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte is back

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – – September is here, and that means Starbucks is bringing back its Pumpkin Spice Latte!

Several Starbucks locations are already selling the autumnal drink.

Employees at other locations say the Pumpkin Spice Latte won’t officially be available until Tuesday.

This isn’t the first time customers and employees have been confused over the drink’s availability.

Last year, some Starbucks started putting the latte on their menus Sept. 1st, although they were not officially available until Sept. 6th.

Regardless of when they are sold, the latte is big business for the coffee giant.

Starbucks says 200 million Pumpkin Spice Lattes have been sold in its first 10 years of existence.

