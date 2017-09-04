TRACY (KTXL) — A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed in Tracy on Saturday, police said.

Just after 7 p.m., Tracy police received reports of a woman with a gunshot wound outside a home on Dronero Way.

First responders arrived on scene and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

After collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses, police arrested a 15-year-old boy on homicide charges. The teen was booked into San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall. His identity will not be released because he is a juvenile.

Police believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

A neighbor who spoke to FOX40 said the teen boy had been living in the home where the woman was shot for more than a year.

A neighbor named Rose, who did not want to give her last name, says the boy was a sweet, helpful kid who got mixed in with the wrong crowd.

“He was just trying really hard to make some friends. I noticed that some questionable people started coming over the longer he lived here,” she said.

She hopes the justice system rehabilitates him instead of locking him away for life for murder.

Another neighbor, Martin Garcia, said he has noticed off traffic coming in and going from the house where the woman was shot.

“It was a little suspicious activity around there,” Garcia said.

Neighbors say the area is usually quiet and everyone keeps to themselves. They say they didn’t know the woman who was killed.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Tracy Police Department.

