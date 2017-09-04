VIDEO: ‘Bally Fire’ rages near Gilroy, grows to 100 acres

GILROY (KRON) — A fire that broke out near Gilroy Sunday evening continues to spread Monday morning.

KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe is at the scene of the wildfire, nicknamed the “Ballybunion Fire,” or “Bally Fire” for short.

He says the fire has grown to 100 acres and is zero percent contained, despite firefighter’s valiant efforts.

@BallyFire near #Gilroy now at 100 acres. Zero containment. One chopper now up. Fixed wing to arrive when skies clear. pic.twitter.com/gzNxMoJ59N — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) September 4, 2017

Crews worked all night to battle the blaze in “rugged” and “steep” terrain, officials said.

Replacement crews arrived this morning along with five additional crews.

Officials say helicopter drops will being this morning.

No homes or structures are threatened at this time.

However, fire crews are asking residents to avoid the area to allow for emergency vehicle access.

Santa Teresa Blvd. between Miller Ave. and south of Club Dr. will remain closed throughout the day, according to the Gilroy Police Department.

Police are also warning the public that the air quality in this area is very poor because of all the smoke.

Residents are advised to stay inside with doors and windows closed.

For more safety information, please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/features/wildfires/index.html.

