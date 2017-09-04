SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There are safety warnings out this morning for those headed to the beach this holiday weekend.

The warnings come after rip currents swept a man out to sea from the San Francisco coast on Saturday.

KRON4’s Will Tran is at Ocean Beach this morning.

He says whether paddle boarding, reading, or enjoying an old-fashioned cook-out, the shoreline will be crawling with beach-goers this Labor Day.

Ocean beach will be popular again, Bay Area residents looking to beat the heat again. Off to slow start @kron4news pic.twitter.com/a6hztq2seU — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) September 4, 2017

With thousands of people expected to be at the beach, San Francisco firefighters are warning the public about strong rip currents.

Officials are reminding people not to swim against the current.

The currents can be especially dangerous for an unsuspecting out-of-towner.

Crews already rescued one man who was drowning over the weekend.

Signs all over San Francisco's ocean beach warning people. 1 man rescued over wknd. Rip currents @kron4news pic.twitter.com/zKANGAH4ou — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) September 4, 2017

