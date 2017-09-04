VIDEO: Bay Area beach-goers warned of dangerous rip currents

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There are safety warnings out this morning for those headed to the beach this holiday weekend.

The warnings come after rip currents swept a man out to sea from the San Francisco coast on Saturday.

With thousands of people expected to be at the beach, San Francisco firefighters are warning the public about strong rip currents.

Officials are reminding people not to swim against the current.

The currents can be especially dangerous for an unsuspecting out-of-towner.

Crews already rescued one man who was drowning over the weekend.

