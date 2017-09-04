OAKLAND (KRON) — Some of the local firefighters who have been helping with water rescues from Hurricane Harvey in Texas are now back home on Monday night.
KRON4’s Charles Clifford was at Oakland International Airport on Monday night where he had a chance to catch up with the team as they arrived back in the Bay Area.
Watch the above video to see Charles’ full report.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- SAN FRANCISCO BREAKS ALL-TIME RECORD HIGH
- LIST OF BAY AREA CITIES THAT BROKE RECORD HIGHS
- MAN SUSPECTED OF BEATING KIDS WITH HAMMER
- SMOKE SEEN POURING FROM RUSSIAN CONSULATE IN SF
- VIDEO: NURSE CUFFED FOR REFUSING TO DRAW BLOOD
- THREE CHARGED WITH TORTURE OF 10-YEAR-OLD CHILD
- HOW TO HELP VICTIMS OF HURRICANE HARVEY