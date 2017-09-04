OAKLAND (KRON) — The Raiders kicked off the holiday weekend – and the high school football season – with a special appearance at Oakland’s McClymonds High School.

The organization launched their High School Football Kickoff Kit initiative, in which they are celebrating Oakland high school football programs as they begin their 2017 seasons.

First game on the agenda was McClymonds’ home opener last Friday night.

Former Raider player Kenny Shedd and a host of Raiderettes were in attendance, taking pictures with fans and passing out customized banners, cheer cards, pom-poms, and eye black.

Shedd even assisted in the coin toss.

He beamed with pride when asked about how it feels to be there supporting the young football players.

“I’m still giddy,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to come out here and help them start their home opener.”

Shedd went on to talk about how the Raiders value opportunities to get involved in the community.

“The Raiders organization has made it a point to support and show commitment to Oakland high schools,” he said.

While McClymonds was Friday’s focus, the Silver and Black are gearing up to give the same MVP treatment to each high school in the Oakland Athletic League as they kick off their seasons.

