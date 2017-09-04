VIDEO: SUV hits pedestrians on Massachusetts sidewalk

By , and Published:

 

WALTHAM, Massachusetts (KRON) — Three Massachusetts pedestrians are lucky to be alive after they were run down by an SUV.

A warning–it was caught on camera and some viewers will find it disturbing.

In the video, you can see a man and a woman crossing the street when the driver of the SUV appears to suddenly accelerate backward, hitting them as well as another man who was walking on the sidewalk.

The victims were underneath the SUV when that SUV accelerated again, this time moving forward.

All three victims are expected to recover.

The driver of the SUV, a 60-year-old woman, was not injured.

No word if she will be charged.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s