WALTHAM, Massachusetts (KRON) — Three Massachusetts pedestrians are lucky to be alive after they were run down by an SUV.

A warning–it was caught on camera and some viewers will find it disturbing.

In the video, you can see a man and a woman crossing the street when the driver of the SUV appears to suddenly accelerate backward, hitting them as well as another man who was walking on the sidewalk.

The victims were underneath the SUV when that SUV accelerated again, this time moving forward.

All three victims are expected to recover.

The driver of the SUV, a 60-year-old woman, was not injured.

No word if she will be charged.

