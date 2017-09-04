VIDEO: Toddler’s remains found in concrete structure

KANSAS (KRON) — Authorities say the remains of a three-year-old child were found this weekend in a concrete structure discovered inside a home in Wichita, Kansas.

Police say they were called to the scene Saturday after the property owner complained of an odor from the concrete structure.

Officials later found the remains inside that structure.

A neighbor, Fernando Ruiz, describes the horrific scene.

“It was a green tarp, but you can see it was a box, if you would,” Ruiz said. “Heavy … looked like, you hate to say it, but a small coffin because it was the size of a toddler bed. Very heavy. Took a forklift to get it out.”

It’s unclear how or when the child died.

Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week in connection to a child custody case and are being held in the Sedgwick County Jail.

State officials say one of those arrested is connected to a three-year-old who went missing back in July.

Police have not said if that’s the child found dead.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES