VIDEO: Protest planned at UC Berkeley as Trump expected to end ‘Dreamers’ program

BERKELEY (KRON) — President Donald Trump is expected to end a program that has protected undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children.

The program, known as DACA (Deferred Action for Early Childhood Arrivals) or “Dreamers”, grants work permits for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country when they were children.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is at UC Berkeley, where a protest is expected to take place at 4:00 p.m.

She says that two different sources are reporting that the plan is to have a six-month delay in any action regarding DACA program.

This is to give Congress time to pass a fix through legislation that would allow the undocumented immigrants to stay in the country.

The DACA program is popular among Democrats and moderate Republicans, many of whom have introduced legislation in Congress in hopes of permanently protecting the affected group of people.

The program was introduced by President Obama in 2012, and has protected 800,000 young adults from deportation.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES