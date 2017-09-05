ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — Four Alameda County Sheriff Deputies have been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly encouraging an inmate at Santa Rita Jail to throw feces and urine at each other.

The Alameda County district attorney filed felony charges Tuesday against the four deputies, Sarah Krause, Justin Linn, Erik McDermott and Stephen Sacros.

The four were arrested last week and are accused of allowing and encouraging an inmate to throw bodily fluids, including feces and urine, onto other inmates in the maximum-security unit of the jail between the summer and fall of 2016.

The complaint alleges that this happened on multiple occasions and that there are eight victims involved.

The DA also says McDermott is accused of strangling an inmate into unconsciousness and claims that two of the defendants conspired to silence a witness to the events.

Sarcos resigned and the three others have been placed on administrative leave after Sheriff Gregory Ahern launched an investigation in January.

During the course of the investigation, extensive interviews were conducted with over 40 individuals, including Sheriff’s Office employees, Alameda County inmates, and inmates at various California state prisons.

Linn and McDermott face Felony Assault under Color of Authority, Witness Intimidation, and Conspiracy to Obstruct of Justice charges.

Sarcos and Krause face Felony Assault Under the Color of Authority charges.

Sheriff Gregory J. Ahern said that he is “deeply disturbed and saddened by the alleged misconduct and criminal behavior,” according to a press release.

The defendants have been ordered to appear for arraignment Tuesday at 2 p.m.

It’s unknown if they are represented by attorneys. The Deputy Sheriffs’ Association of Alameda County didn’t respond to phone and email inquiries.

