California woman believed kidnapped by ex is found in Nevada

By Published:
Virginia Paris (left), Joseph Hetzel (right) (Photos via AP)

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Police say a California woman believed kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend has been found at a Las Vegas-area casino-hotel near the Arizona border.

Henderson Officer Rod Pena says security at the Railroad Pass Hotel and Casino reported that Virginia Paris approached guards late Monday and told them she had been abducted.

The 55-year-old woman has been taken to the hospital, but it’s unclear if she is injured.

The suspect, 52-year-old Joseph Hetzel, is still at large.

Investigators believe Hetzel kidnapped Paris in Solvang, California, on Friday and drove away in her black Chrysler sedan.

They were seen Sunday near Phoenix, where Paris approached a customer for help at a coffee shop. Investigators say Hetzel saw the exchange, grabbed Paris and dragged her away.

Paris previously obtained a restraining order against Hetzel.

