CHP: 1 killed after train strikes car in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — A man was killed after being struck by a train early Tuesday morning in Redwood City, according to California Highway Patrol.
The accident was reported around 1:51 a.m. at the intersection of Buckingham and Westmoreland avenues.
The driver reportedly plowed through a fence and landed on the train tracks.
Within minutes a train smashed into his car, dragging it several feet.
The man killed in the crash has not been identified.
No further details are available at this time.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- SAN FRANCISCO BREAKS ALL-TIME RECORD HIGH
- LIST OF BAY AREA CITIES THAT BROKE RECORD HIGHS
- MAN SUSPECTED OF BEATING KIDS WITH HAMMER
- SMOKE SEEN POURING FROM RUSSIAN CONSULATE IN SF
- VIDEO: NURSE CUFFED FOR REFUSING TO DRAW BLOOD
- THREE CHARGED WITH TORTURE OF 10-YEAR-OLD CHILD
- HOW TO HELP VICTIMS OF HURRICANE HARVEY