CHP: 1 killed after train strikes car in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — A man was killed after being struck by a train early Tuesday morning in Redwood City, according to California Highway Patrol.

The accident was reported around 1:51 a.m. at the intersection of Buckingham and Westmoreland avenues.

The driver reportedly plowed through a fence and landed on the train tracks.

Within minutes a train smashed into his car, dragging it several feet.

The man killed in the crash has not been identified.

No further details are available at this time.

