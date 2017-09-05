Hillary Clinton blasts Bernie Sanders in new book

Hillary Clinton speaks at the Society of Irish Women's annual dinner on St. Patrick's Day in her late father's hometown in Scranton, Pa., Friday, March 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(KRON/CNN) — Hillary Clinton’s new book slams Bernie Sanders for causing what she calls “lasting damage” in the 2016 presidential election, CNN reports.

In the book, entitled “What Happened,” Clinton says Sanders’ attacks on her character paved the way for Donald Trump’s “Crooked Hillary” campaign.

That’s according to excerpts posted on pro-Clinton social media accounts.

Bernie Sanders
FILE – In this Friday, March 31, 2017 file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. speaks in Boston. Sanders, who attracted millions of college-aged and young adults to his presidential campaign last year, is following through on a promise he made when he left the race: to promote younger leaders for the Democratic Party. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Clinton also pegs Sanders as an unrealistic over-promiser who isn’t a Democrat.

She says, “He didn’t get into the race to make sure a Democrat won the White House, he got in to disrupt the Democratic party.”

The 500-page book is a reflection on Clinton’s stunning loss to Donald Trump.

It’s set to be released Sept. 12.

