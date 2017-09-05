(KRON/CNN) — Hillary Clinton’s new book slams Bernie Sanders for causing what she calls “lasting damage” in the 2016 presidential election, CNN reports.

In the book, entitled “What Happened,” Clinton says Sanders’ attacks on her character paved the way for Donald Trump’s “Crooked Hillary” campaign.

That’s according to excerpts posted on pro-Clinton social media accounts.

Clinton also pegs Sanders as an unrealistic over-promiser who isn’t a Democrat.

She says, “He didn’t get into the race to make sure a Democrat won the White House, he got in to disrupt the Democratic party.”

The 500-page book is a reflection on Clinton’s stunning loss to Donald Trump.

It’s set to be released Sept. 12.

