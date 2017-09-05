Hundreds evacuate as wildfire grows near Portland

PORTLAND (KRON) — Fire officials say an Oregon wildfire in the scenic Columbia River Gorge has grown to nearly 16 square miles and is threatening homes.

Residents of about 400 homes have been forced to evacuate, while others have been warned to get ready.

A fire official told reporters Tuesday that no homes have been lost so far, but crews were still assessing the damage. Lt. Damon Simmons, a spokesman for the state fire marshal’s office, says the blaze spread overnight but was calming down as crews scrambled to get a handle on it.

Firefighters also are attacking the fire by air when smoky conditions allow.

More than 30 miles of Interstate 84 running east of Portland, Oregon, was closed. A state official says it’s unclear when it will reopen.

Multnomah County has declared a state of emergency over the fire that started Saturday.

The wildfire grew rapidly late Monday and overnight, forcing authorities to scramble to get people out of communities in just minutes on the Oregon side of the Columbia River.

