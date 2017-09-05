KRON4 & the Salvation Army: Harvey Relief Fundraiser

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4 News partnered with the Salvation Army to raise funds for disaster relief after Hurricane Harvey caused widespread, catastrophic flooding and damage in Texas.

KRON4 is holding a telethon fundraiser on Wednesday, September 5 to help the victims of the disaster. Everything raised will go toward recovery efforts.

How to help:

You can donate to the Salvation Army by going to its website or call KRON4 at (415) 561-8063 during telethon hours.

  •  Grab your phone and call KRON4 
    • Call (415) 561-8063
    • Telethon hours: 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. AND 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Salvation Army disaster teams from across the country have mobilized and will remain in communities impacted by this terrible storm, supporting long-term disaster recovery efforts and providing ongoing assistance to those in need.

Your support helps The Salvation Army stay on the front lines of Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

