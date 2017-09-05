EMERYVILLE (KRON) — The Emeryville Police Department released surveillance video Tuesday of a take-over robbery that happened at a Target over the weekend.

On Saturday, three masked men entered the Target store located at 1555 40th Street, according to police.

The men demanded customers to get on the floor, police said.

At least two of the suspects were armed. One suspect was armed with a handgun and the other had a rifle.

The video shows one of the suspects pointing a rifle at two victims as they get on the floor.

The suspects took money from the cash register and fled the scene in and silver four door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Emeryville Police Department.

