Surveillance video released of take-over robbery at Target in Emeryville

By Published: Updated:

EMERYVILLE (KRON) — The Emeryville Police Department released surveillance video Tuesday of a take-over robbery that happened at a Target over the weekend.

On Saturday, three masked men entered the Target store located at 1555 40th Street, according to police.

The men demanded customers to get on the floor, police said.

At least two of the suspects were armed. One suspect was armed with a handgun and the other had a rifle.

The video shows one of the suspects pointing a rifle at two victims as they get on the floor.

The suspects took money from the cash register and fled the scene in and silver four door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Emeryville Police Department.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s