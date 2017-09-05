MILL VALLEY (KRON) — KRON4 has been honoring some of the Bay Area’s outstanding teachers.
Ashleigh Worley says the theatre helped her find herself as a child, and now, her passion is sharing that joy with her students.
Worley is the Director of Education at the Marin Theatre Company in Mill Valley.
Watch the above video to see Catherine Heenan’s full Teacher of the Week report.
