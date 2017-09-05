The World According to Gary: Unlikely upsets make for wild weekend of college football

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about a wild weekend of college football.

Gary’s Alma mater invited a lower ranked team to come play in their stadium for $600k – But they were the ones who were lower, in cash and in spirits, when the final whistle was blown.

Texas A&M was also down and out after blowing a 34 point lead to UCLA, punctuated by the Bruin’s game-winning touchdown scored in the final minute.

The final score of that thriller was 45-44.

Finally – A special moment tugged the nation’s heart strings when USC’s blind long snapper made his first appearance in a regular season game.

He lost both eyes to cancer as a child, but continues to follow his passion for football.

On Saturday, he snapped the ball for the extra point on the team’s last touchdown of the day.

It was an uplifting display of good sportsmanship on both sides of the ball.

Tune into the KRON4 Morning News everyday at 7:45 a.m./9:45 a.m. to catch Darya and Gary’s take on the latest sports headlines!

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s