SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about a wild weekend of college football.

Gary’s Alma mater invited a lower ranked team to come play in their stadium for $600k – But they were the ones who were lower, in cash and in spirits, when the final whistle was blown.

Texas A&M was also down and out after blowing a 34 point lead to UCLA, punctuated by the Bruin’s game-winning touchdown scored in the final minute.

The final score of that thriller was 45-44.

Finally – A special moment tugged the nation’s heart strings when USC’s blind long snapper made his first appearance in a regular season game.

He lost both eyes to cancer as a child, but continues to follow his passion for football.

On Saturday, he snapped the ball for the extra point on the team’s last touchdown of the day.

It was an uplifting display of good sportsmanship on both sides of the ball.

