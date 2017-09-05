Trump’s decision to end immigrant program unleashes protests

Published:
Diego Rios, 23, of Rockville, Md., rallies in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, outside of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. President Donald Trump will end a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children and call for Congress to find a legislative solution. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the changes Tuesday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

AP — Protests are underway after President Donald Trump’s decision to phase out a program for thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the United States illegally as children.

Police in New York handcuffed and removed over a dozen immigration activists who briefly blocked Fifth Avenue in Manhattan in front of Trump Tower. The protest Tuesday began with a march down the street and grew to about 400 people. Some cried as they held hands during a sit-in.

In Chicago, Mayor Rahm Emanuel told youths at a high school with a large number of students in the country illegally that they are welcome. The mayor says Chicago schools will be a “Trump-free zone.”

In Los Angeles, city and county officials plan to express their opposition at midday.

