VIDEO: 1 dead in Fairfield triple shooting

FAIRFIELD (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two injured and one dead.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday on near 1100 Tanglewood Drive.

Two male victims were taken to the hospital. One is in critical condition and the other suffered non-life threatening injuries.

One male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives learned a small group of people joined in the home’s garage to listen to music when an unknown number of people approach the home and began shooting into the garage.

Authorities say several different guns were used. It is not known how many suspects were involved.

The shooting does not appear to be random.

Officers are interviewing witnesses and checking surveillance tapes in the area.

