ALAMEDA (KRON) — Bay Area volunteers are on their way to help in the relief efforts in Florida as Hurricane Irma prepares for landfall.

The Bay Area American Red Cross is loaded up and starting the four-day drive to Florida.

Right now, the rain hasn’t started. The winds are still calm. No homes have been destroyed.

But the volunteers know they will be needed when Irma descends on Florida.

So, they left on for a two-week mission.

Before hitting the road to Florida, an American Red Cross emergency response vehicle got loaded with supplies at the Alameda warehouse.

Not waiting for the disaster to strike, 16 Bay Area Red Cross volunteers are now on their way.

“We want to be ready,” San Jose volunteer Nancy Blodgette said. “We want to have all our resources available so that we can respond quickly.”

On board, there are pallets of bottled water, boxes of snacks, and comfort kits filled with simple necessities like toothbrushes.

Dozens of Red Cross trucks from the Bay Area are already helping victims of Hurricane Harvey.

A few stayed home, ready to deploy towards the California wildfires.

But as Irma intensified, eight trucks, two from Santa Cruz and six from Oakland, are now on their way to Orlando.

Once there and Irma does her damage, the Red Cross will assign the volunteers to the hardest hit areas.

“The clients are very stressed and distressed and it’s hard to see them because they’ll have lost so much,” he said.

The group of volunteers smiled for a photo before starting the long 40-hour drive to the Sunshine State.

Some have experience in disaster relief but Raymond Lim is a rookie. This is his first mission.

“Been in Red Cross for 30 years, and this is my first real deployment, so I thought it was time to do something like this,” Lim said.

And off the trucks go, straight to the disaster zone, for a two-week assignment ready to help.

Bay Area @RedCross volunteers are now on the way to Florida ahead of #HurricaneIrma @kron4news at 8 pic.twitter.com/cnTxj52i2o — Justine Waldman (@JustineWaldman) September 6, 2017

Depending on what Irma does, more volunteers from the Red Cross in the Bay Area could be assigned to head out.

