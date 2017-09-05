VIDEO: Big tree branch falls in Oakland, just misses parked cars

By and Published:

 

OAKLAND (KRON) — A big tree branch came down in Oakland, just missing landing on some parked cars.

This happened by Vermont Street and Mandana Boulevard in the Lakeshore neighborhood.

When a KRON4 camera rolled up to the scene, crews were already busy cutting up the branch.

It does appear some power lines did get taken down in the process.

No word on whether the recent heat wave had anything to do with the branch coming down.

