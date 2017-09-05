SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tearful pleas from family members as they fight to keep a specialized medical facility from shutting down.

They are worried about the looming closure of a unit at St. Luke’s Hospital in San Francisco. They say loved ones could lose their lives if they lose their beds at the hospital.

“Help us with this fight to keep this joint open because we don’t know where else they’re going to go,” said a tearful Renee Nelson, who is a family member of a St. Lukes sub-acute patient.

Twenty-four families who have loved ones at St. Lukes Hospital sub-acute facility gathered at San Francisco’s City Hall on Tuesday to plead with the public and local politicians to help them stop the closure of the life support unit.

“My son has been St Luke’s for 23 years,” Nelson said. “He is ventilator-dependent. He’s non-verbal. He needs 24-hour care.”

The families are worried because they say there is no other similar facility nearby.

“There’s the possibility of Los Angeles or Sacramento-area and that’s just not an option for us,” she said.

Here is a statement from CPMC:

The long-anticipated closure of the sub-acute and skilled nursing unit at St. Luke’s is part of the overall plan for our services as we build two new, state-of-the-art hospitals in San Francisco. The process of notifying and transitioning patients ahead of a facility closure is heavily regulated by federal, state and local agencies. Nevertheless, we recognize that this is an inevitably difficult process for the patients, families and employees who are impacted. We met with the families whose loved ones are currently receiving care at St. Luke’s last week, to discuss our ongoing work to identify nearby beds that meet their needs and allow for a seamless continuum of care. Just as importantly, we also took this time to listen to their valid concerns and direct feedback. We’ve also planned an on-going series of meetings to continue this dialogue. Since that meeting, we’ve made progress towards identifying a number of beds in Alameda and Daly City. We are doing what we can to secure those beds as quickly as possible, and will update our patients and families once we know more. We have also begun the process of getting permission from the California Department of Public Health to extend the unit’s “target closure date,” in an effort to give everyone more time. We initially chose the most conservative targeted closure date – October 31, 2017 – to ensure that we’d have sufficient time to work with each family and place each patient in a facility that can accommodate their specialized needs well in advance of the move to the new Mission Bernal hospital in mid-2018. While we always intended to work with patients and their families beyond October 31 to determine an acceptable transition, an extended target date will hopefully give each family more time to consider their options and make choices that best fit their needs. We will continue to provide our patients with the very best care possible as we work to find alternative beds and transfer all patients. We recognize the concerns and challenges this transition poses for patients and we hear the frustration expressed by our community. Moving forward, we are committed to bringing even greater compassion and flexibility to this challenging transition, while keeping safe, quality care our top priority.

