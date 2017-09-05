VIDEO: Massachusetts child saves mother from choking

HINGHAM, Massachusetts (KRON/CNN) — An 11-year-old Massachusetts boy used a tool he learned in Cub Scouts to save his mother’s life.

When Amee Synott started choking on a carrot two weeks ago, her son Gabe came to her rescue.

When Gabe saw his mother leaning over the sink choking, he ran up behind her and started giving her the Heimlich maneuver.

He did the maneuver just a few times before the carrot popped out of Amee’s airway.

Gabe learned the Heimlich maneuver two years ago in Cub Scouts. Now, he says it’s the most important lesson he has ever learned.

As for Amee, she is still overwhelmed with pride and admiration for her son.

