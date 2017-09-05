SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco daycare preschool was supposed to open for the fall on Tuesday.

But parents got a notice just days ago that the preschool that’s served the community for more than 50 years is shutting down. And many parents had already paid the first month’s tuition.

He said his daughter loved the school, and they’re not upset that alleged financial hardship and lack of teachers forced the nursery to close. They’re mad about how its directors went about it.

For more than 50 years, Happy Times served as a nursery at a church off 20th and Quintara in San Francisco.

But just one day before orientation, dozens of parents got word the preschool was closing its doors for good.

“They emailed us the day before telling us that school basically went out of business,” parent Jack Mogannam said.

With most schools already at capacity, parents were forced to scramble last minute to find one that would accept their kids.

A letter from Happy Times directors explained a shortage of teachers and funds forced the closure.

“I think what makes people more disappointed was the way it came about, not the fact that it had to close due to financial reasons or lack of teachers, it was the fact that they didn’t really give anybody a notice or ask for any help because that neighborhood is really tight knit and accommodating,” Mogannam said.

Parents are left wondering whether they will get the $800 in first month’s tuition and school supplies back.

Parents received a second letter from the directors saying they are working with a lawyer to figure out how to properly close the school and plan on paying them back.

KRON4 reached out to the nursery’s directors but was told it had no comment.

