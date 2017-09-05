BERKELEY (KRON) — President Trump’s administration announced Tuesday morning that they will end the DACA program.

The program protected hundreds of thousands young undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes was at the University of California, Berkeley campus to talk with students who are impacted by the decision.

One student, a fourth-year economics student who came to the U.S. when she was 2 years old, says she’s frustrated.

“This decision directly influences my ability to work,” she told Pantazes. “It adds a burden. It adds frustration. It adds sadness.”

“I worked so hard to get here,” she said. “I’ve worked so hard for everything I’ve accomplished so far. Now my life comes to a halt after graduation because I’m not able to go out there and work in the field that I’ve worked so hard to do.”

A protest is expected to take place at Sproul Plaza on the U.C. Berkeley campus at 5 p.m.

