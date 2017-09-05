STANSBURY PARK, Utah (KRON/CNN) — A high school in Utah has implemented a new tardy policy that has some parents up in arms.

Students who are chronically late to class will be required to pay up.

The first offense is a warning.

The second time the student is late he or she will have to pay a $3 fine. After that, the fee goes up to $5.

Teachers cannot issue the tickets. Only administrators can.

Many parents are upset that they were not consulted before the policy was implemented.

And the parents think administrators should come up with a better method of getting students to class on time.

