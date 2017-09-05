VIDEO: With Trump expected to end DACA, Bay Area gears up for protests

BERKELEY (KRON) — Protests are being planned in Berkeley, San Francisco, and San Jose as President Trump is expected to nix the DACA or “Dreamers” immigration program on Tuesday.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is in the Sprout Plaza on the UC Berkeley campus.

This is one of the locations expected to be filled with protesters come 5:00 p.m.

The rally is being organized by the Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action, Integration and Immigrant Rights, and Fight for Equality By Any Means Necessary, also known as “BAMN.”

The Deferred Action for Early Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program grants work permits for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the United States as children.

An announcement is expected to be made today on whether the program will end.

Congress will be given six months to come up with a fix for the program before it is officially terminated.

The program was introduced by President Obama in 2012 has protected an 800,000 young adults from deportation.

