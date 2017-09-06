3 die due to extreme heat in San Francisco over Labor Day weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three people died due to the extreme heat in San Francisco over Labor Day weekend, the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The three who died were born in the 1920s and 1930s. They lived independently and died at their homes.

911 received no calls from them.

Over the weekend, San Francisco saw record-breaking heat where temperatures reached 106 degrees.

