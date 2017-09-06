7 live sharks, 3 dead ones found in New York home’s basement pool

In this Aug. 23, 2017 photo provided by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, sharks swim in a basement swimming pool in LaGrangeville, N.Y. Officials say seven live sharks and three dead ones have been seized from the pool in the Hudson Valley home. (New York State Department of Environmental Conservation via AP)
LAGRANGEVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Seven live sharks and three dead ones have been seized from a pool in the basement of a home in New York’s Hudson Valley.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said Wednesday officers searching a home in the Dutchess County hamlet of LaGrangeville last month found a 15-foot-diameter aboveground basement pool with seven live sandbar sharks, two dead leopard sharks, and one dead hammerhead shark.

Officials say all the sharks were 2 feet (0.6 meters) to 4 feet (1.2 meters) long.

Marine wildlife experts took blood samples and measured and tagged the sharks before transferring them to the Long Island Aquarium in a truck equipped with water tanks, oxygen and climate control.

No one has been charged. An investigation is continuing.

