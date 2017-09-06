BART to begin construction on Walnut Creek Transit Village

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — BART is moving forward with an expansion project at one of its East Bay stations.

Construction is set to begin this weekend on a new garage at the Walnut Creek Station.

It will go right next to the existing garage with more than 900 parking spaces.

But BART says in all, the station will gain about 100 parking stalls.

A transit village is also going to be built next to the Walnut Creek Station.

It will have almost 600 apartments along with restaurants and shops.

The garage is in the first phase of the project and is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

