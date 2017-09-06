Chaos erupts over bottled water at Florida grocery store

FLORIDA (KRON)–Shoppers in Florida scrambled to grab cases of bottled water and supplies to prepare for Hurricane Irma.

The video was taken at a grocery store in Miami Gardens where a security guard had to step in and hand out cases of water after customers started fighting over them.

Hurricane Irma comes right on the heel of Hurricane Harvey which devasted Texas.

At least 60 people died and several others are still missing.

