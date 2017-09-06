LAS VEGAS (KRON)– A pilot flying a Delta plane that had just departed from a Las Vegas airport early Wednesday morning had to jump into action quickly after the plane’s engine burst.

According to passengers, the plane was headed for John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City.

A spokesperson for the airline said Delta 1057 was carrying 192 passengers and departed a little past midnight.

The plane’s engine burst into flames 15 minutes into the flight, passengers said.

The pilot declared an emergency and made a safe landing into McCarran Aiport.

Passengers are expected to depart the airport in Las Vegas around 6 a.m.

A statement from Delta:

Flight 1057 from Las Vegas to New York-JFK declared an emergency due to an issue with one of the engines shortly after takeoff. It returned to Las Vegas where it landed safely and taxied to the gate. We are sorry for the inconvenience and are reaccommodating customers on another aircraft this morning. Background: 757 aircraft with 192 customers on board.

