Delta flight leaving Las Vegas airport makes emergency landing after engine in flames

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Saturday, April 6, 2013, file photo, a Delta Airlines jet flies past the company's billboard at Citi Field, in New York. A Massachusetts man who authorities say assaulted a Muslim airline employee at New York's Kennedy Airport is facing hate crime charges. The Queens District Attorney's Office says 57-year-old Robin Rhodes, of Worchester, was waiting for a flight to Massachusetts Wednesday night, Jan. 25, 2017, when he approached Delta employee Rabeeya Khan, who wears a hijab, while she was sitting in her office. Prosecutors say Rhodes cursed Islam, punched the door and kicked Khan's leg. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

LAS VEGAS (KRON)– A pilot flying a Delta plane that had just departed from a Las Vegas airport early Wednesday morning had to jump into action quickly after the plane’s engine burst.

According to passengers, the plane was headed for John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City.

A spokesperson for the airline said Delta 1057  was carrying 192 passengers and departed a little past midnight.

The plane’s engine burst into flames 15 minutes into the flight, passengers said.

The pilot declared an emergency and made a safe landing into McCarran Aiport.

Passengers are expected to depart the airport in Las Vegas around 6 a.m.

A statement from Delta:

 

Flight 1057 from Las Vegas to New York-JFK declared an emergency due to an issue with one of the engines shortly after takeoff. It returned to Las Vegas where it landed safely and taxied to the gate. We are sorry for the inconvenience and are reaccommodating customers on another aircraft this morning.

Background: 757 aircraft with 192 customers on board.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s