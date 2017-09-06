Florida governor’s urgent plea: Get out quickly

FLORIDA (CNN)–Storm models show multiple paths for Hurricane Irma, but Gov. Rick Scott warned residents not to wait to see what happens. He urged everyone to take the evacuation orders seriously, no matter where they live.
“The entire state needs to be prepared,” Scott said, adding that the storm could hit the east or west coast of Florida this weekend.
It’s not clear if and where Irma will hit Florida, but Scott warned that it could still have a major impact on the state from the storm surge alone. Irma is currently one of the most powerful Atlantic storms ever recorded.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- OBAMA CALLS DECISION TO PHASE-OUT DACA ‘CRUEL’
- SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: TAKE-OVER ROBBERY AT TARGET
- MOTHER ACCUSED OF ENCOURAGING 4-YEAR-OLD TO FIGHT
- DEPUTIES CHARGED FOR LETTING INMATES THROW FECES
- BOY, 15, ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH TRACY MURDER
- HOW TO HELP VICTIMS OF HURRICANE HARVEY