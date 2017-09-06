Florida governor’s urgent plea: Get out quickly

By Published:


FLORIDA (CNN)–Storm models show multiple paths for Hurricane Irma, but Gov. Rick Scott warned residents not to wait to see what happens. He urged everyone to take the evacuation orders seriously, no matter where they live.

“The entire state needs to be prepared,” Scott said, adding that the storm could hit the east or west coast of Florida this weekend.

It’s not clear if and where Irma will hit Florida, but Scott warned that it could still have a major impact on the state from the storm surge alone. Irma is currently one of the most powerful Atlantic storms ever recorded.

